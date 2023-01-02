Slipknot’s Clown hints that the unreleased Look Outside Your Window album will finally come out this year

Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has called the band’s unreleased Look Outside Your Window album “one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Speaking to The Upshot (opens in new tab), Clown said of Look Outside Your Window: “It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

The percussionist added the band have held back from releasing the semi-mythical album so it didn’t clash with regular Slipknot releases. He also hinted that it could come out when the band’s contract with longtime label Roadrunner runs out in the Spring of 2023.

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot. Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it.

“The good news is that six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label. There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards. There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

Slipknot reportedly recorded several songs during the turbulent sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone that Corey Taylor compared to Radiohead, adding that they had a very “experimental” vibe.

In the interview with The Upshot, Clown also talked about the loss of his daughter, Gabrielle, in 2019.

“We lost our daughter, and nothing else matters now, man,” he says. “Anything that was relevant, was no longer relevant. Demanding respect, needing respect, acknowledging respect, none of that shit is important. My head is not in the clouds. My feet are buried in the sand. I’m just trying to live the real journey of life now.”

Slipknot released their latest album, The End, So Far, in 2022. They headline this year’s Download festival alongside Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon.