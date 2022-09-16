Is this the largest collection of Slipknot masks in the world?

Owning an impressive repertoire of band merchandise is every metalhead's dream, as when it comes to repping our favourite bands, we wear our dedication proudly on our sleeves (and usually on our jackets).

This fan however, has taken his merch hoarding habit to the extreme, as according to him, he has the largest collection of Slipknot masks in the world.

The merch-nut in question is AJ Good, who creates videos showcasing his collections on his YouTube channel The House Of Masks. On top of Slipknot merch, he also has collections for Michael Myers, GWAR and more.

As shown in this video from 2020, within his personal Slipknot exhibit, Good displays a ridiculously long wall of shelves, with countless masks spanning (almost) the entirety of the Iowan nine's career sat on top. As the clip was from two years ago however, Slipknot's most recent masks from their latest era aren't included, however can be found over on Good's Instagram account.

"I do believe that I have the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world" Good proclaims in the video.

"And not only that" he continues, "but for the most part all of these pieces are high quality replicas. I would much rather have one nice mask than 10 shit masks." Obviously, he takes his hobby incredibly seriously, which we applaud.

On top of the masks, Good additionally stores special Slipknot memorabilia, including lunchboxes from his childhood, patches, CDs, magazines, used drum sticks, ticket stubs and more.

In 2017, Good even spoke to Corey Taylor about his collection whilst the singer was on tour with Stone Sour. In the interview, Good speaks to the Slipknot frontman about his own enthusiasm for collecting, as Taylor explains: "I collect a lot of stuff, a lot of movies...the main thing I collect is action figures, almost too many action figures, I have over 45 boxes."

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates the return of Slipknot with nine collectable covers – one for each member. It also comes with an exclusive Slipknot patch and a giant, double-sided poster – as well as a bonus Eddie Munson Stranger Things art print. Most metal ever! Order your copy now.

Check out the mask collection below: