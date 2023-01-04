Slipknot share access all areas video footage from their December Latin America tour and we can't hide our envy

Slipknot have shared a video documenting the sights and sounds of their Latin American tour in December, and it looks like the Iowan metal crew had a blast.

The band kicked off their Latin American adventure with a headline appearance at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexico on December 3 alongside Judas Priest, and then headlined their own Knotfest events in Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Brazil, where the trek wrapped up in Sao Paulo on December 13. Following that date, the band posted a short message of appreciation on Instagram, writing "Great way to end the year. Thank you, Knotfest Brasil. We will see you again soon."

Now the band have posted a three minute 'video recap' of the shows, presumably just to send envy levels peaking among Maggots outside of these territories.

Watch the access all areas video below:

Slipknot will resume touring duties in support of last year's The End, So Far album in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 19, when they play the Hammersonic Festival. The band will then play Knotfest shows in Australia and Japan, ahead of a European festival run, which takes in headline appearances at Download and Hellfest.

In additional Slipknot news, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has hinted that the band's fabled Look Outside Your Window album could finally get released when The Nine's contract with longtime label Roadrunner runs out later this year.



Speaking to Upset, Clown said of Look Outside Your Window: “It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”



Addressing the fact that the album has sat unreleased for years, Crahan explained “We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot. Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it.

“The good news is that six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label. There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards. There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”