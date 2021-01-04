Watch Slash and Chad Smith jam an epic version of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs with Post Malone

What better way could there be to welcome in 2021 than by jamming on Black Sabbath with a bunch of rock star mates?

This was clearly Post Malone’s thought process when the rapper invited Guns N’ Roses guitar hero Slash and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to join him and his band for an epic 10 minute version of Sabbath classic War Pigs at his New Years Eve’s Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents: New Years Eve 2021 Facebook livestream concert from the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Malone’s band for the night included Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and his guitarist/producer Andrew Watt, who overcame a bout of Coronavirus to oversee albums by Ozzy Osbourne and Miley Cyrus in 2020.

Post Malone was one of the guests Watt recruited for Ozzy’s Ordinary Man album. The producer has also borrowed Chad Smith to work on Ozzy’s forthcoming album, which is also set to feature contributions from Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Before Slash’s guest spot on War Pigs on December 31, Malone, Smith, Chaney and Watt also performed a powerful version of Alice In Chains’ Rooster, which can be viewed at the 34 minute 53 seconds mark below.