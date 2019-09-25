Watch Sister Imperator unbox Ghost’s Prequelle Exalted box set

Ghost have released a video showing Sister Imperator revealing the contents of the the band’s Prequelle Exalted box set.

The expanded edition of Ghost’s latest album, which was voted Metal Hammer's Album Of The Year in 2018, will be available to purchase from this Friday and is limited to just 5000 copies.

The new edition features the album on transparent orange with black smoke coloured vinyl, a 60-page arena tour photo book – hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin – four 12x12 live photo prints, die-cut Prequelle artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations and and a Ghost 7-inch vinyl adapter.

The package also features the single Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic, which features the new tracks Kiss The Go-Goat and Mary On A Cross.

In the new video, when Sister Imperator discovers the single lurking at the bottom of the box set, she exclaims: “I can’t believe what he did! He snuck it in without running it passed me. How dare he do that to me!

“I haven’t seen this in a thousand years, well, since 1969. You know what to do.”

Ghost are currently on the road across North America on The Ultimate Tour Named Death in support of Prequelle, with their next show set to take place in Spokane, Washington, on September 26.

Ghost: Prequelle Exalted

Ghost: The Ultimate Tour Named Death

Sep 26: Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 27: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 28: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT (Without Nothing More)

Sep 30: Loveland Budweiser Events Center At The Ranch, CO

Oct 01: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 03: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Oct 04: Fargo Scheels Arena, NC (Without Nothing More)

Oct 05: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Oct 07: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Oct 14: Grand Rapids DeltaPlex Arena, MI

Oct 19: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Oct 21: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 22: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

Oct 24: Hershey GIANT Center, PA

Oct 25: Trenton Cure Insurance Arena, NJ

Oct 26: Glens Falls Cool Insuring Arena, NY

Nov 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 22: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 23: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Dec 01: Prague Universum, Czech Republic

Dec 03: Budapest BSA, Hungary

Dec 05: Mantova Palabam, Italy

Dec 06: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Dec 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Dec 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 13: Eckbolsheim Zenith Of Strasbourg, France

Dec 17: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 18: Saint-Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Dec 19: Touslouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, France