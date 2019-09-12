Ghost go back to the 60s in video for new track Kiss The Go-Goat

Ghost have released a video for their new single Kiss The Go-Goat.

The song will be included on a new limited edition 7-inch single which will be released by Spinefarm Records on September 27. Kiss The Go-Goat will be backed by the song Mary On A Cross.

The video is introduced as the eighth episode of Ghost’s ongoing video series, and starts with Papa Nihil questioning Sister Imperator on why Cardinal Copia is so popular despite missing out on two Grammy Award wins.

Sister Imperator replies: “You’re not getting the big picture, Papa.”

After Nihil asks why he can’t get another chance, she replies: “Do I have to remind you what happened last time?”

The video then flicks to Ghost performing the track in grainy black and white film from the early 60s, before fast-forwarding to the end of the decade with their appearance at a Los Angeles club.

We then get to see exactly why Sister Imperator was so angry with Nihil in the 60s.

Ghost are currently on the road across North America on The Ultimate Tour Named Death in support of their latest album Prequelle.

A limited edition box set titled Prequelle Exalted will be released on September 20.

The new edition will feature the album on transparent orange with black smoke coloured vinyl, a 60-page arena tour photo book – hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin – four 12x12 live photo prints, die-cut Prequelle artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations, a bonus 7" single featuring two previously unreleased songs, and a Ghost 7-inch vinyl adapter.

Limited to 5000 copies worldwide, the set is available to pre-order now, and retails for £90 in The UK.