Ghost release new single Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic

Ghost have today revealed the new digital single titled Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic.

They unveiled the a-side Kiss The Go-Goat earlier this week, with the b-side titled Mary On A Cross released today. Check it out below.

Ghost unvelied Kiss The Go-Goat in episode 8 of their ongoing video series, which had a distinctly psychedelic 60s vibe, with the two new tracks the first taste of new music from the band since their hit Prequelle album.

Speaking in the summer with The Metal Voice , Ghost leader Tobias Forge hinted that their next studio album would be more “thematical” than their previous releases.

He also added: “I can definitely see the concept of doing more of a rock opera in the future. But if I'd ever make a rock opera the way that I think we're talking about here, it would probably not necessarily be a rock record.

"It would probably be more classical, more vocal and more traditionally the sort of stuff that you'd hear on a musical – not any musical, but more score-based.”

Ghost have previously confirmed that a new album won't be ready before 2021.

Ghost are currently on the road across North America on The Ultimate Tour Named Death in support of Prequelle.

A limited edition box set titled Prequelle Exalted will be released on September 20.