Watch Sister Imperator and Papa Emiritus Zero in new Ghost video The Call

Ghost have released the fifth part of their ongoing video series which began just before they announced their fourth album Prequelle.
The clip is titled The Call and follows New Blood, The Cardinal, Back On The Road and The Accident, with the new video launched to highlight their upcoming 2019 stadium tour with Metallica and Bokassa.
As with the other videos in the series, there’s plenty of humour and begins with Sister Imperator phoning Papa Emiritus Zero to ask if he’s watching The Omen II on the Horror Network. The pair then discus the other films in the series before things take an unexpected turn.
Before Ghost hit the road with Metallica in 2019, they’ll head out on A Pale Tour Named Death throughout February.
Find a full list of Ghost’s 2019 tour dates below along with all five videos from the Prequelle series.
Ghost - A Pale Tour Named Death 2019
Feb 03: Lyon Tony Garnier, France
Feb 05: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Feb 06: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium
Feb 07: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 14: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 15: Bochum Ruhrkongress, Germany
Feb 17: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Feb 18: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 20: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Feb 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Feb 23: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Metallica 2019 WorldWired UK and European tour - with Ghost and Bokassa
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany