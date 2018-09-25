Watch Sister Imperator and Papa Emiritus Zero in new Ghost video The Call

Ghost have released the fifth part of their ongoing video series which began just before they announced their fourth album Prequelle.

The clip is titled The Call and follows New Blood, The Cardinal, Back On The Road and The Accident, with the new video launched to highlight their upcoming 2019 stadium tour with Metallica and Bokassa.

As with the other videos in the series, there’s plenty of humour and begins with Sister Imperator phoning Papa Emiritus Zero to ask if he’s watching The Omen II on the Horror Network. The pair then discus the other films in the series before things take an unexpected turn.

Before Ghost hit the road with Metallica in 2019, they’ll head out on A Pale Tour Named Death throughout February.

Find a full list of Ghost’s 2019 tour dates below along with all five videos from the Prequelle series.

Ghost - A Pale Tour Named Death 2019

Feb 03: Lyon Tony Garnier, France

Feb 05: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Feb 07: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 14: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 15: Bochum Ruhrkongress, Germany

Feb 17: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 18: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 20: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Feb 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Feb 23: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Metallica 2019 WorldWired UK and European tour - with Ghost and Bokassa

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany