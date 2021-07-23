Watch Scott Weiland at his charismatic best fronting Stone Temple Pilots’ 1997 MTV Spring Break Rocks set

Stone Temple Pilots have shared footage of their MTV Spring Break Rocks set, taped at Club la Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida on March 14, 1997, as promo for the 25th anniversary reissue of their 1996 album Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop.

Though only five tracks were broadcast on MTV, the quartet’s full 14-song-set is available on the Super Deluxe Edition of the reissued album, which was originally released on March 26, 1996. The MTV set features Crackerman, Vasoline, Plush, Lady Picture Show and Sex Type Thing.

Along with a newly remastered version of the original album, the Deluxe Editions reissues also feature 15 unreleased Stone Temple Pilots tracks, which are said to “pull back the curtain on the creative process.”



The band have also released a new video for Tiny Music… track And So I Know, featuring previously-unseen Hi8 video footage filmed by the quartet during the album’s recording sessions at a ranch house in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.