Stone Temple Pilots announce super deluxe edition of Tiny Music... Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop

Stone Temple Pilots' 1996 album Tiny Music... Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop is to be released as a super-deluxe edition in July via Rhino Records.

The reissue will be available as as a triple CD/single vinyl set, featuring a remastered version of the album on CD and vinyl. A second CD will include unreleased takes and alternate versions – plus the unreleased Kretz’s Acoustic Song – and a third features a live show recorded in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 1997. Full tracklist below.

The band have already released one song from the new edition: an alternate version of Big Bang Baby, which was the first single to be lifted from Tiny Music... Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop in 1996. A limited edition version of the set is available from the Stone Temple Pilots webstore which includes a bonus 7" single of Big Bang Baby. It's limited to 1000 copies.

The super deluxe edition version of Tiny Music... Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop will be released on July 23. A 2CD version will be released on the same day.

Tiny Music... Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop tracklist

Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster

1. Press Play

2. Pop’s Love Suicide

3. Tumble In The Rough

4. Big Bang Baby

5. Lady Picture Show

6. And So I Know

7. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart

8. Art School Girl

9. Adhesive

10. Ride The Cliché

11. Daisy

12. Seven Caged Tigers

Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes

1. Press Play – Full Length Version *

2. Pop’s Love Suicide – Early Version *

3. Tumble In The Rough – Early Version *

4. Big Bang Baby – Early Version *

5. Lady Picture Show – Early Version *

6. And So I Know – Early Version *

7. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart – Early Version *

8. 5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl) – Early Version *

9. Adhesive – Instrumental *

10. Ride The Cliché – Instrumental *

11. Seven Caged Tigers – Early Version *

12. Big Bang Baby – Alternate Version *

13. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart – Percussion Mix *

14. Art School Girl – Jaw Harp Version *

15. Kretz’s Acoustic Song *

Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)

1. Crackerman *

2. Meatplow *

3. Tumble In The Rough *

4. Vasoline *

5. Wicked Garden *

6. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart *

7. Plush *

8. Big Empty *

9. Interstate Love Song *

10. Lady Picture Show *

11. Unglued *

12. Big Bang Baby *

13. Dead & Bloated *

14. Sex Type Thing *