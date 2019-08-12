Watch Rush perform Distant Early Warning from Cinema Strangiato

A video of Rush playing their 1984 track Distant Early Warning has been released ahead of the premiere of their Cinema Stangiato concert film.

The look inside the band’s 2015 R40 tour – a run of North American shows which turned out to be Rush’s last-ever road trip – will hit cinemas around the world for one night only on August 21.

A trailer for Cinema Strangiato: An Annual Exercise In Fan Indulgence was released back in June, with the video for the Grace Under Pressure track the first taste of the live performance.

Check it out below.

Along with live footage from the tour, Cinema Strangiato will feature previously unreleased backstage clips and soundcheck performances, along with new interviews with Tom Morello, Bill Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, Losing It violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

The film will also include a section titled Falling Down The Rabbit Hole which takes a closer look at the making of Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass.

Lee said: “I’m excited for fans to see some new clips from our R40 tour but also a peek behind the scenes of making the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass.”

For tickets and to find out where Cinema Strangiato will be screened near you, visit the film’s official website.