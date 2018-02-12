Watch Robert Plant perform Carry Fire live in Manchester

Robert Plant has released a live video showcasing Carry Fire – the title track from his latest album with The Sensational Space Shifters.

The album was released in October last year via Nonesuch/Warner, with the new video filmed on November 30, 2017,at the O2 Apollo in Manchester during the former Led Zeppelin frontman’s UK tour.

Plant first used the phrase “carry fire” in his song Dancing In Heaven from 2005 album Mighty ReArranger.

Last week, Plant launched his new DVD Live At David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption. He’s currently on tour across North America. Find a full list of 2018 dates below.

Feb 12: Norfolk Chrysler Hall, VA

Feb 14: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Feb 17: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Feb 20: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 22: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Feb 24: Denver Buell Theatre, CO

Feb 28: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Mar 02: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Mar 23: Sydney State Theatre, Australia

Mar 26: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Mar 27: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Apr 01: St Kilda Palais Theatre, Australia

Apr 02: St Kilda Palais Theatre, Australia

Apr 05: Torrensville Thebarton, Australia

Apr 08: Perth Convention And Exhibition Centre, Australia

May 26: Bath Recreation Ground, UK

May 27: Bath Recreation Ground, UK

Jul 23: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Jul 25: Carcassonne Theatre Jean-Deschamps, France

Jul 29: Lorrach Stimmen-Festival Marktplatz, Germany

Aug 01: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany

Aug 03: Sonderborg Molleparken, Denmark

Aug 05: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 07: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Aug 09: Trondheim Sverresborg, Norway

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters - Live At David Lynch’s...review