Watch Pulp premiere new song Spike Island on the opening night of their American tour

Pulp kicked off their North American tour last night, Sunday, September 8, at Chicago's legendary Aragon Ballroom, and debuted a brand new song, Spike Island.

Jarvis Cocker's band are playing their first shows in the US and Canada since 2012.



The Sheffield group have premiered a number of unreleased songs since their reunion, including A Sunset (co-written with fellow Yorkshireman Richard Hawley), Hymn Of The North (debuted at Sheffield Arena on July 15, 2023) and Background Noise, performed live for the first time at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico last November, during the Corona Capital Festival.

There has been no official confirmation that the band are going to record new material, although Cocker is reported to have told a fan in East London that his band were "back in the studio."

Introducing Spike Island, famously the scene of a much-hyped Stone Roses gig in 1990, Cocker said, “What shall I say about it? You’ll just have to make up your own mind about it. It’s called Spike Island and it sounds very much like this...”

Watch the performance below:

Pulp - Spike Island (new song) - Aragon Ballroom, Chicago 090824 - YouTube Watch On

Pulp have dates in Toronto, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles still to come.



They will continue to entertain the common people at:



Sep 10: Toronto History, Canada

Sep 13: Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre, NY

Sep 16: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 18: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA