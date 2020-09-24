Watch Prince jam with Miles Davis in legendary 1987 gig streaming online tonight

The final gig on Prince’s Sign O’ The Times world tour is being streamed online tonight.

A fundraiser for the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, the iconic gig took place at Prince’s Paisley Park home on New Year’s Eve 1987. The epic set’s encore saw legendary jazz musician Miles Davis join Prince onstage for a jam, which, according to the Setlist FM website included excerpts of Aretha Franklin‘s Chain Of Fools, James Brown’s Mother Popcorn, and Davis’ own So What, from 1959’s Kind Of Blue album.

Miles Davis spoke highly of Prince throughout his life: “His shit was the most exciting music I was hearing in 1982,” he wrote in his autobiography, “so I decided to keep an eye on him.”

Prince actually wrote two songs for Davis, Can I Play With U? and Penetration, although neither song was ever officially released.

The live streamed concert will be previewed at midnight (UK time), with a pre-show conversation hosted by Maya Rudolph.