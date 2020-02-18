Watch Parkway Drive deliver explosive version of Wild Eyes live at Wacken

Parkway Drive have released a live video for their track Wild Eyes.

The footage was captured during the Australian outfit's headline set at last year’s Wacken Open Air, with the song set to feature on the soundtrack to their documentary Viva The Underdogs, which will launch onMarch 27.

Viva The Underdogs will feature 11 live tracks from the German festival, along with three studio tracks recorded in German: Würgegriff (Vice Grip), Die Leere (The Void), and Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) which features German rapper Casper.

Speaking previously about changing the language on the three tracks, Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall said: “The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge, but considering the amount of time, love and support that has been shown to us over the years, we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity.

“The result is every effort being made to translate the meaning, spirit, and conviction of these songs in a language that is not our own. We hope the result helps to strengthen the connection this music creates.

“We offer you these songs out of respect and our heartfelt thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed the process of creating them.”

Parkway Drive will head out on tour across Europe this spring: Kicking things off in Hamburg on April 1 and wrapping up with a set in London on April 18.

Parkway Drive: Viva The Underdogs

1. Prey (Live at Wacken)

2. Carrion (Live at Wacken

3. Karma (Live at Wacken)

4. The Void (Live at Wacken)

5. Idols (Live at Wacken)

6. Dedicated (Live at Wacken)

7. Absolute Power (Live at Wacken)

8. Wild Eyes (Live at Wacken)

9. Chronos (Live at Wacken)

10. Crushed (Live at Wacken)

11. Bottom Feeder (Live at Wacken)

12. Würgegriff (Vice Grip)

13. Die Leere (The Void)

14. Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) feat. Casper

Parkway Drive 2020 European tour

Apr 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 02: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 03: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 04: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Apr 06: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Apr 07: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 09: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 10: Schijndel Paaspop, Netherlands

Apr 11: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Apr 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 15: Paris Zenith, France

Apr 16: Brussels Forst National, Belgium

Apr 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK