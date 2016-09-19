Alice Cooper wants house of horrors theatre residency

Alice Cooper says he’d love to have his own theatre production – with a shocking twist.

Cooper is known for his gory horror stage productions when he plays live. But he says he’d welcome a run of interactive theatre shows to give the audience the ultimate creepy experience.

Cooper tells the Chicago Tribune: “I’d like to have a residency in a theatre where you can control every sense, smell and touch.

“You could have a staged rock’n’roll show, make the seat have a little shocker in it, or make it where smell comes into the theatre or you feel something behind you. That would be fun.”

Last month, Cooper told Metal Hammer that rock stars should stay out of politics – but he says that poking fun at US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump by having replicas of them on stage when he plays Elected was an easy decision to make.

Cooper adds: “They’re more zombie-esque than the real ones. The audience dies laughing. I think rock’n’roll and politics should be as far as apart as anything – but you’re allowed to satirise it.

“It’s so easy, especially this election. I’m sure there are comedians coming out of retirement just for this.”

Alice Cooper’s live dates continue next week when he plays New Jersey’s Rock Carnival on September 30.

