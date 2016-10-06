Watch new clip from Clash-inspired movie London Town

A short clip from upcoming Clash-inspired film London Town has been released.

The Derrick Borte-directed movie is set in 1979 and stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Joe Strummer and focuses around teenager Shay Baker (Daniel Huttlestone) whose life is transformed after hearing the Clash for the first time.

Borte tells AltPress: “This is the scene where Shay is dressed in his mother’s clothes in hopes of looking older, and therefore legal to drive.

“He’s parked outside the squat, hoping to catch a glimpse of his mother when Joe Strummer climbs into the back of Shay’s taxi as the police come up.”

The director adds: “We shot this scene on the longest day of the year. The UK child labour laws are very strict as to the hours kids can work, so we only had an hour of darkness before Daniel had to be wrapped for the night.

“Shooting the action at the beginning of the scene, the chase and the dialogue at the end of the scene, in such a short period of time, required extensive prep and an amazing job by the art department, camera crew, stunt men, and of course these two gifted actors.”

London Town will be released in cinemas in the US on October 7 and will make its UK debut at the London Film Festival on October 11.

The soundtrack will feature Clash tracks, along with material from artists including the Ramones, Buzzcocks, the Stranglers and Stiff Little Fingers.

