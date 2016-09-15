Clash-inspired film London Town gets first trailer

The Clash-inspired film London Town has received its first trailer.

The story is based around teenager Shay Baker whose life is transformed in 1979 after he hears the music of the Clash for the first time – a moment in his life which opens “a new world of social consciousness and anti-establishment defiance beyond anything he’s known in his dead-end London suburb.”

London Town was directed by Derrick Borte and stars Daniel Huttlestone as Baker, while Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays Joe Strummer.

Borte says he wanted to make the film to “illuminate the power that music has to change your life.”

He adds: “This coming of age story is just a glimpse into a brief moment in the life of one young boy almost 40 years ago, set against the rise of punk and a backdrop of social political, and racial unrest that is incredibly similar and relevant to what we see happening in the world today.”

London Town will be released in cinemas in the US on October 7 and will make it’s UK debut at the London Film Festival on October 11.

The soundtrack will feature Clash tracks, along with material from artists including the Ramones, Buzzcocks, the Stranglers and Stiff Little Fingers.

