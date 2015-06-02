Ne Obliviscaris reveal Curator video

Taken from the upcoming album Citadel, Aussie progressive metallers Ne Obliviscaris have just unveiled the new official video for Curator.

Of course, to give the song its full title it’s Painters Of The Tempest (Part II): Triptych Lux • Movement III Curator but we’re not typing that out every time.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, the band revealed some details about the video itself: “At the start of a week that sees us head out on the next big chapter of our world tour we are very excited to share with you the music video for our song Curator! This was shot on our last Australian headline tour in late 2014 and we are thrilled that the emotion and intensity of that tour has been captured so well in this video and can’t wait to hit the road this week to share that same energy with fans across the world in the weeks and months ahead.”

