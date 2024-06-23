Watch Mr Bungle cover Van Halen's Loss of Control – with guest shredding from Wolfgang Van Halen

Mr Bungle recruited the shredding skills of Wolfgang Van Halen for a cover version of Van Halen's Loss of Control this weekend.

Wolfgang joined Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, Trevor Dunn, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo onstage at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, for the performance, which can be viewed below.

Mr Bungle have covered the track sporadically over the years. It appeared on Van Halen's third album Women and Children First, released in 1980.

In the caption for the video post on social media, Mr Bungle say: "Had a special guest join us for Loss of Control today at Graspop. Thanks Wolf Van Halen!"

In reply, Wolfgang adds: "Thanks for having me, dudes."

Wolfgang's own band, Mammoth WVH, are also on the bill at Graspop – which includes Tool, Five Finger Death Punch, Scorpions, Alice Cooper, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

Mr Bungle are on a short run of European shows, their first since 2020.

In September 2021, just days before Faith No More were set to play a series of headline gigs in America, Patton announced that he would be unable to commit to future touring plans with both FNM and Mr Bungle.

He said: "I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don't feel I can give what I should at this point, and I am not going to give less than 100%.

"The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."

Mr Bungle's most recent album is 2020's The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, which Metal Hammer described as "brilliantly off-beam as ever but crushing like never before," and saying it was one of the most vital records of the year.

Mammoth WVH's second album, Mammoth II, was released in 2023.