Mr. Bungle announce first shows in Europe since 2000 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mike Patton's Ipecac label

Mr. Bungle have shared details of a short run of shows in Europe in summer 2024.

Mike Patton's experimental rock supergroup - which also features original members Trey Spruance (guitar) and Trevor Dunn (bass), plus thrash metal legends Scott Ian (Anthrax, guitar) and Dave Lombardo (drums, ex-Slayer) - will undertake what will be their first shows on the continent since 2000 when they headline Ipecac Recordings’ 2024 Geek Show European Vacation, with Oxbow and Spotlights.

Ipecac Recordings was founded on April 1, 1999, by Patton and Greg Werckman, originally simply to release the first album by Fantômas, in which Patton, Dunn and Lombardo play with Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne.

The original Ipecac Geek Show package tours, staged over two decades ago, featured the likes of Tomahawk, Fantômas, Melt Banana, and Melvins.

The 2024 edition will visit:



Jun 16: Zurich X-Trax, Switzerland

Jun 17: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Jun 19: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Jun 23: Luxembourg Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 24: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Holland

All three bands are also playing Hellfest, in France.

Mr. Bungle released their The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo in 2020.

In September 2021, just days before Faith No More were set to play a series of headline gigs in America, Patton declared that he would be unable to commit to future touring plans with both FNM and Mr. Bungle, citing "mental health reasons".

"I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now," the singer posted on Twitter. "I don't feel I can give what I should at this point, and I am not going to give less than 100 percent."



"The bands' support me in this decision," he continued, "and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."



