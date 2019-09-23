Watch Miley Cyrus cover Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd classics at Las Vegas festival

Earlier this year during her set at Glastonbury, Miley Cyrus covered Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like A Hole and Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters.

Cyrus previously covered Inch Inch Nails’ Pretty Hate Machine classic for hit Netflix show Black Mirror – changing the lyrics with the blessing of NIN leader Trent Reznor.

The episode centred around a lonely teenage girl who became obsessed with a robot doll based on her pop idol Ashley O, who was played by Cyrus.

And during her performance at the iHeartRadio festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Cyrus again turned her attention to rock music when she covered Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb.

Watch her perform the tracks below.

In January, Cyrus covered Chris Cornell’s Two Drink Minimum and Temple Of The Dogs’ Say Hello 2 Heaven at a tribute concert to the late Soundgarden singer – a performance which Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich called: “beyond inspiring.”

Other artists playing at the iHeartRadio festival over the weekend included Heart, Green Day and Def Leppard, with Cyrus also getting the chance to meet Def Leppard backstage at the event.