Miley Cyrus covers Metallica and Nine Inch Nails at Glastonbury

Miley Cyrus covered Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like A Hole and Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters at Glastonbury this weekend.

The US singer dropped the surprise covers into her performance on the festival’s Main Stage on Sunday June 30. You can hear audio of the Metallica cover below.

While Cyrus has previously covered the Nine Inch Nails classic in the TV series Black Mirror, in which she played a pink-haired pop star Ashley-O, the version of Metallica’s 1991 song was unexpected.

Cyrus has previous form when it comes to tackling metal and rock classics. In January, she covered Chris Cornell’s Two Drink Minimum and Temple Of The Dogs’ Say Hello 2 Heaven at a tribute concert to the late Soundgarden singer.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich praised the singer for her covers after the Cornell tribute show. Ulrich posted a picture of himself with Cyrus backstage at the show, saying: “Miley, still stunned by your next level version of Say Hello 2 Heaven for Chris! Beyond inspiring.”