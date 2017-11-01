Watch Dave Grohl and Kristen Bell play Metallica/Frozen mash-up

Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl guest presented the Jimmy Kimmel Live show last night for a Halloween special

Grohl dressed up as TV host David Letterman for the occasion and after interviewing actor Kristen Bell, who appeared with Magnum PI-style moustache and chest hair, Bell sang her song Do You Want To Build A Snowman? from Disney movie Frozen.

Grohl then appeared behind a drum kit and the pair launched into a cover of Metallica classic Enter Sandman with Kimmel’s house band.

Grohl also interviewed Alice Cooper on the show – and both videos are available to watch below.

Last week, Foo Fighters were confirmed as one of the artists who will appear on PBS TV series Landmarks Live In Concert. The US network will show the band’s set from the Acropolis in Athens on November 11 and they marked the announcement with a video of the Foos playing The Pretender at the historical site.

Foo Fighters will continue their live dates in support of new album Concrete And Gold later this month. Find a full list of their remaining 2017 shows below.

Nov 07: Madison Kohl Center, WI

Nov 10: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Nov 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Nov 13: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Nov 15: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Dec 01: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Dec 02: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Dec 07: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Dec 09: Billings MetraPark, MT

Dec 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Dec 12: Salt lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

