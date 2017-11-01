Marilyn Manson & A7X confirmed for Rock AM Ring & Rock IM Park 2018

The Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park festivals in Germany have announced the lineups for next year.

Rock AM Ring will take place at Nurburgring on June 1-3, 2018, while Rock IM Park will take place at Nurnberg on the same dates.

Foo Fighters, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Gorillaz will headline, while artists including Marilyn Manson, Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, A Perfect Circle, Enter Shikari, Body Count, Asking Alexandria, Rise Against, Parkway Drive, Good Charlotte, Bullet For My Valentine, Black Stone Cherry and Meshuggah will also perform over the course of the weekend.

View the lineup poster below and visit the official website for ticket information.

This year’s Rock AM Ring was briefly halted after organisers were told of a terrorist threat. The festival was later given the green light after police swept the area and found no signs of danger.

