Watch Metallica cover Kansas… in Kansas

Metallica are currently on the road across North America on the latest leg of their WorldWired tour.

On Monday evening, they took to the stage at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena in Kansas – and guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo gave fans a treat by covering Kansas’ 1976 classic Carry On Wayward Son.

The band have uploaded a clip of the pair’s performance which can be watched below.

It’s become something of a tradition for Hammett and Trujillo to honour some of their favourite artists while on the road.

They’ve previously paid tribute to Prince by playing When Doves Cry at a show in Minneapolis, Black Sabbath’s War Pigs in Birmingham, UK, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, and Celtic Frost’s Procreation Of The Wicked in Switzerland – a special tribute to bassist Martin Eric Ain who died in 2017.

Metallica have a handful of show left in the US which will take place over the coming days.

They’ll then host their annual night with the San Francisco Giants on April 26, before flying back across the Atlantic for further shows in the UK and Europe from May 1.

CARRY ON MY WAYWARD SON #MetInWichita #WorldWired #Metallica pic.twitter.com/TlNlaPUyj7March 6, 2019

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany