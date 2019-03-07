Watch Metallica cover Kansas… in Kansas

Metallica are currently on the road across North America on the latest leg of their WorldWired tour.
On Monday evening, they took to the stage at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena in Kansas – and guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo gave fans a treat by covering Kansas’ 1976 classic Carry On Wayward Son.
The band have uploaded a clip of the pair’s performance which can be watched below.
It’s become something of a tradition for Hammett and Trujillo to honour some of their favourite artists while on the road.
They’ve previously paid tribute to Prince by playing When Doves Cry at a show in Minneapolis, Black Sabbath’s War Pigs in Birmingham, UK, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, and Celtic Frost’s Procreation Of The Wicked in Switzerland – a special tribute to bassist Martin Eric Ain who died in 2017.
Metallica have a handful of show left in the US which will take place over the coming days.
They’ll then host their annual night with the San Francisco Giants on April 26, before flying back across the Atlantic for further shows in the UK and Europe from May 1.
CARRY ON MY WAYWARD SON #MetInWichita #WorldWired #Metallica pic.twitter.com/TlNlaPUyj7March 6, 2019
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany