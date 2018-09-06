Watch Metallica pay tribute to Prince at Minneapolis show

Metallica played a set at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening – part of the latest leg of their WorldWired tour.

And during the performance, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo decided to pay tribute to one of the city’s favourite sons, Prince, who died in 2016, by playing his classic 1984 hit When Doves Cry.

Introducing the song, Trujillo says: “It’s a party tonight. We’re having a good time. In celebration of your city, Kirk and I would like to work up a little jam and pay tribute to some of the great talent in your city.

“So tonight, we have chosen a very special song. If you know the words, I want you to sing – even it you don’t like the song because this is great and we like it. Have fun with us.”

Watch a video of the performance below.

Metallica’s next show will take place tonight (September 6) at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Fans attending any of the concerts on the North American tour can scan their ticket stub following the show and receive a free download of that night’s set.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 06: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Sep 08: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI