Watch Metallica cover Swiss metal legends Celtic Frost

Metallica’s Rob Trujillo and Kirk Hammett paid tribute to Celtic Frost at a gig in Geneva by covering the legendary Swiss metal band’s classic 1984 track Procreation Of The Wicked.

Trujillo dedicated the song to Celtic Frost bassist Martin Eric Ain, who died in 2017 at the age of 50 following a heart attack.

Celtic Frost formed in Zurich in 1982 from the ashes of black metal pioneers Hellhammer, releasing a string of classic albums in the 1980s, including Morbid Tales, To Mega Therion and Into The Pandemonium. They broke up in 1993, before reuniting in 2001. They split again in 2008.

Metallica’s current WorldWired tour has seen Trujillo and Hammett covering various songs that have tied into the cities they’ve played, including Black Sabbath’s War Pigs in Birmingham, Van Halen’s Runnin’ With The Devil in Pasadena and Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger in Manchester.

RUNNIN' WITH THE DEVIL! @vanhalen #MetAtTheRoseBowl #WorldWired #Metallica #VanHalen Metallica A photo posted by @metallica on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Metallica recently announced dates for the 2018-2019 North American leg of their WorldWired Tour.

Metallica 2018-2019 WorldWired Tour dates:

2 Sep: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

4 Sep: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

6 Sep: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

8 Sep: Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND

11 Sep: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

13 Sep: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

15 Sep: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

16 Oct: Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center, Milwaukee, WI

18 Oct: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

20 Oct: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

22 Oct: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

27 Oct: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

29 Oct: Times Union Center, Albany, NY

26 Nov: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

28 Nov: Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

30 Nov: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

2 Dec: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

5 Dec: Moda Center, Portland, OR

7 Dec: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

9 Dec: Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

18 Jan: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

29 Jan: Verizon Arena, Little Rock, AR

22 Jan: Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Birmingham, AL

24 Jan: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

28 Jan: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

30 Jan: U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

1 Feb: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

28 Feb: Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

2 Mar: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

4 Mar: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

6 Mar: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

9 Mar: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

11 Mar: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

13 Mar: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI