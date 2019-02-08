Metallica will join the San Francisco Giants in April for another night at the ballpark

Metallica have announced that they’ll host their annual Metallica Night with baseball’s San Francisco Giants once again later this year.
James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will be at Oracle Park – formerly AT&T Park – on April 26 when the Giants take on the New York Yankees in an interleague match-up.
A statement on the band’s website reads: “Mark your calendars for the seventh annual Metallica Night! On April 26, 2019 – just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation – we'll celebrate one of our favourite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants.
“Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees.
“As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.”
Special Event ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited edition Metallica/Giants reversible knitted beanie. Proceeds from sales from those tickets and those for the pre-game VIP event in Triples Alley will go towards Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany