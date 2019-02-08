Metallica will join the San Francisco Giants in April for another night at the ballpark

Metallica will once again take to the field with the Giants

Metallica have announced that they’ll host their annual Metallica Night with baseball’s San Francisco Giants once again later this year.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will be at Oracle Park – formerly AT&T Park – on April 26 when the Giants take on the New York Yankees in an interleague match-up.

A statement on the band’s website reads: “Mark your calendars for the seventh annual Metallica Night! On April 26, 2019 – just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation – we'll celebrate one of our favourite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants.

“Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees.

“As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.”

Special Event ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited edition Metallica/Giants reversible knitted beanie. Proceeds from sales from those tickets and those for the pre-game VIP event in Triples Alley will go towards Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany