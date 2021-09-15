Watch Megadeth play Hangar 18, Symphony Of Destruction, Peace Sells... in pre-tour rehearsals

Megadeth are currently on tour in America, on a co-headlining trek with Lamb Of God and support acts Trivium and Hatebreed, being billed as ‘The Metal Tour Of The Year’.



But before the tour kicked off in Austin, Texas on August 20, Dave Mustaine summoned his new-look band - now featuring guitarist Kiko Loureira, drummer Kirk Verbeuren and touring bassist James LoMenzo, recruited in the wake of David Ellefson’s dismissal - for six days of rehearsals in Nashville, and thanks to Kiko Loureira posting a 24-minute ‘highlights reel’ on YouTube, Megadeth fans have now been given a unique opportunity to see behind-the-scenes footage from the sessions.



“In this video you'll see us rehearsing songs like Hangar 18, Symphony of Destruction, Conquer or Die, Holy Wars... The Punishment Due, In My Darkest Hour, Peace Sells, Poison Was The Cure… and much more,” says Loureira in his introduction to the footage on YouTube.

There’s also - spoiler alert! - rare footage of a moon-walking Vic Rattlehead…

Megadeth have spent much of the past year working on their follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, set to be titled The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!



“I think this is probably in the top four records as far as towards the tip of the spear with our career and everything that we're doing,” Mustaine promised last year. “It's up there with Countdown To Extinction, Rust In Peace and probably Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?”