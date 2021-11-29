Watch Mastodon, Carcass, Bad Wolves members unite to cover Metallica’s Blackened

The good people behind the Two Minutes To Late Night YouTube channel have once again assembled a team of crack metal musicians to cover a classic metal anthem: this time around it’s Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle, Spirit Adrift’s Nate Garrett and Carcass drummer Daniel Wilding joining forces with TMTLN mainman Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) to deliver a fierce tale on Metallica’s …And Justice For All opener Blackened.

Premiered on November 26, the cover was introduced by Olds with the words: “Black Friday is now “Blackened” Friday where we honor Lars Ulrich‘s famous catfish recipe (but ours has little more bass and paprika). Plus we reversed the BPMs of the riffs so the fast parts are slow and slow parts are fast. WOWIE ZOWIE!”

Proceeds from the song, and artist payments, are being donated to climate change activists The Sunrise Movement.

Previous TMTLN jams have seen members of Tool, Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, Primus and Mutoid Man unite to cover Rush’s Anthem, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe front a punk cover of Prince’s I Would Die 4 U, Mastodon, Baroness, Kvelertak and Darkest Hour men team up for a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1981 classic Over The Mountain and former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman cover Fleetwood Mac’s You Make Loving Fun with pals from Mastodon, Baroness, Lucifer and Mutoid Man.

