Watch Marty Friedman shred a Fleetwood Mac cover with members of Mastodon, Baroness and Lucifer

In a year hardly over-burdened with feel-good stories, Two Minutes To Late Night presenter/comedian/musician Jordan Olds has provided much needed light relief by uniting metal musicians for a series of online cover versions.

Previously, you may, perhaps, have seen members of Coheed And Cambria, Tool, Mastodon and Primus assemble for a cover of Rush’s Anthem, or watched ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel unite with members of Converge, Havok and Potion for a spirited reading of Billy Idol’s 1983 classic Rebel Yell.

The latest instalment in the series sees former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman take centre stage, joining with Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Baroness bassist Nick Jost, Lucifer’s Nicke Andersson and Johanna Sadonis and Mutoid Man/Cave In man Stephen Brodsky for an exhilarating take on Fleetwood Mac’s You Make Loving Fun, from 1977’s Rumours album.

“ooh ooh witchy womxn! We covered your mom’s favorite Fleetwood Mac Song and frankly our’s too,” reads the video description. Thanks everyone!