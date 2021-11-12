The new Metal Hammer celebrates 40 years of Metallica with 40 exclusive interviews

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a special edition Metallica spectacular, celebrating four decades of metal's biggest band with 40 - yes, forty - exclusive interviews with an all-star cast.

The magazine not only includes previously unpublished material with Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett, but brand new interviews about Metallica's amazing history with the likes of Jason Newsted, Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Halford, Kerry King, Geezer Butler, Bob Rock, Joe Satriani, Scott Reeder, Gary Holt, Scott Ian, Pepper Keenan, Flemming Rasmussen, Cronos, Emily Eavis, Doyle, Matt Heafy, Adam 'Edge' Copeland and many, many more.

From old touring buddies to famous fans, their biggest inspirations to their therapist (as featured on Some Kind Of Monster), it's all in here to give you the most expansive look inside Metallica's legacy ever.

Every era covered. No stone left unturned. 40 Years Of Metallica - only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now.

