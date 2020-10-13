Watch Mastodon’s Brann Dailor give it the full Ozzy on bedroom cover of Over The Mountain

With its all-star versions of classic rock and metal songs, Two Minutes To Late Night’s Bedroom Covers project has become the all-star covers band of the COVID era. Originally an online comedy show, hosts Jordan ‘Gwarsenio Hall’ Olds and Drew Kaufman have roped members of Tool, Slipknot, Megadeth and more to jam out songs by everyone from Type O Negative to Alice In Chains.

Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor is a Bedroom Covers regular, and he’s pitched in again on their latest reimagining – Ozzy Osbourne’s 1981 Over The Mountain, alongside members of Baroness, Kvelertak and Darkest Hour.

It’s pretty faithful to the original, right down to Brann’s Ozzy-approved wig, fringed jacket and mad-armed gesticulations. It’s a tougher gig for Darkest Hour guitarist Mike Schleibaum and Two Minutes To Late Night’s Gwarsenio Hall though - they’ve got to replicate original Ozzy axeman Randy Rhoads‘ stellar peformance (thought nice nod to Black Sabbath’s Black Sabbath around the 3:40 mark),

Of course, Mastodon are busy writing a new album. But if Sabs guitarist Tony Iommi does ever fancy getting the old band back together and Ozzy won't do it, he knows who to call…