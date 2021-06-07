Watch Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and 20 punks smash Prince’s I Would Die 4 U

When Prince passed away, aged 57, on April 21, 2016, the world lost one of the most outrageously talented, fearless and highly respected musical artists of his generation. Interviewed shortly after the iconic Minneapolis musician’s death, Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe paid tribute to his genius, saying, “Prince was pretty punk rock, if you ask me.”

“I don't know of any other human being who has ever changed their name to an unrecognisable, unpronounceable symbol — period— much less done it in order to, like, deal with record company contracts,” Blythe noted. “I thought that was pretty freaking genius… He was just a huge talent. He played something like 27 instruments, you know, and played them well; he wasn't a hack.”

Thanks to metal-loving web comedian Jordan Olds aka Two Minutes To Late Night host ‘Gwarsenio Hall’, Blythe recently had the opportunity to pay his respects to Prince’s memory, as he joined Quicksand frontman Walter Schreifels and members of The Armed, Modern Life Is War, The Bled, Most Precious Blood, Gouge Away and more to give The Purple One’s I Would Die 4 U an absolute mauling, New York hardcore style.

We think that all concerned are participating out of a deeply-held respect for Prince and his legacy, but, um, sometimes it’s hard to know, what with all the rage and shouting and grimacing and stuff.



Whatever, all of the musicians performing on the song are donating their artist fees to Dallas Hope Charities, so lovely stuff all round. Give yourselves a round of applause, punkers.