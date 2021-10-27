Watch Måneskin play Beggin' and Mammamia on The Jimmy Fallon Show

Continuing their mission for full world domination, Måneskin made their debut on US television last night (Oct 28) with a glitzy performance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

Donning stylish sequin-embellished outfits and smoky charcoal eyeshadow, the Italian four-piece dazzled US audiences with renditions of their singles Mammamia – released earlier this month – and Beggin', a cover which was originally popularised by The Four Seasons in 1967.

Since winning this year's European Song Contest back in May with Zitti E Buoni, Måneskin have surged to superstardom, becoming one of the world's fastest rising bands. Featuring vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria de Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio, Måneskin have been celebrated for their raunchy, empowering tracks and glam rock-inspired fashion. With sales now hitting the billions, the Italian quartet are one of the most-streamed artists this year.

David says new single Mammamia was inspired by the gossip and rumours which followed in the wake of their international breakthrough.

“After Eurovision, we had a lot of attention on us," he says. "A lot of the time, we did something that we thought was great but people criticised it. I wanted to translate that into the lyrics, because it happens a lot – maybe you’re doing something that you feel is great, but people don’t understand it and make bad judgements and bad comments about it. I wanted to make fun of that situation.

“The chorus is more about people’s sex lives, but it has the same message. It’s how people see what you’re doing and how your impression is different to their impression," continues the singer.

“We only had a few days to go to the studio and write new music, but fortunately this song came out in a few hours – that’s why we felt like it was going to be a banger for us."

Last week, Måneskin performed a surprise free show in London's Islington O2 Academy. Next year, they'll be returning to the UK and Europe to perform a run of dates, starting from February 6 in Brixton.

Watch Måneskin’s performances of Beggin and Mammamia below: