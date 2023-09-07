Watch Les Claypool, Sean Lennon and pals perform Pink Floyd's Pigs

Primus mainman Les Claypool, his Claypool Lennon Delirium band mate Sean Lennon and the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have released a live video of the band performing Pink Floyd's Pigs, which you can watch below.

Claypool is on the road with Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, in which they perform Pink Floyd's Animals. The new pro-shot footage comees from the band;s show at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO.

Also appearing alongside Claypool is Harry Waters, Roger Waters son.

"I’ve known Harry throughout the years," explains Claypool. "He was a Primus fan back in the day. He invited us out to some shows with his dad. He’s a great guy, and he might know some of the songs from Animals [laughs]. I’m anxious to delve more into the creative world with him."

Speaking of his shift from 90s alt-rock pioneer into a far more progressive world with his more recent musical activity, Claypool jokes, “Let’s put it this way… I think, with Primus and without, I’ve played every music festival in the last ten years, except Lilith Fair,” says Claypool. “You could say I’m the guy who doesn’t fit in anywhere, but a little bit everywhere.”

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are back out on the road in the US this October. You can see the date below.

(Image credit: Press)

Oct 11: CA Oakland Fox Theater

Oct 12: CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct 14: NM Alberquerque El Rey Theater

Oct 15: CO Denver Mission Ballroom

Oct 17: MOI St. Louis The Factory

Oct 18: IL Chicago Salt Shed

Oct 20: NY Albany The Palace Theatre

Oct 21: CT Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct 22: NY Brooklyn Steel

Oct 24: NJ Montclair Wellmont Theater

Oct 25: PA Philadelphia Fillmore

Oct 27: FL Live Oak Hulaween

Oct 29: NC Carolina The Fillmore

Oct 30: OH Cincinnati Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct 31: TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium