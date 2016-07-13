Sean Lennon: The Beatles' Revolver puts you in a trance

Sean Lennon says Revolver is one of his favourite Beatles albums as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Sean – the son of late Beatles icon John Lennon – says the band’s seventh album ranks up there with their best work.

Speaking to Classic Rock for a feature on the 50th anniversary of Revolver, Lennon says: “Revolver’s one of my favourite Beatles records, up there with Sgt Pepper, Magical Mystery Tour and the White Album.

“Those records have influenced me more than any other music on the planet. Beside the fact it’s my dad and I grew up listening to them, they’re just ingrained in my psyche.”

Lennon says Revolver is “hipper” than other records, putting the listener “in a trance.”

He adds: “Revolver appeals to me more than Abbey Road or my dad’s solo stuff, which I love in a different way, because psychedelic music seems more magical.

“It’s like a kid likes reading Lord Of The Rings instead of Bonfire Of The Vanities – it’s exciting, it’s the promise of a supernatural world.

“A song like Tomorrow Never Knows puts you almost in a trance. Not in the way techno music or monks chanting would. It’s hipper than that.”

Issue 226 of Classic Rock celebrates Revolver’s 50th anniversary and also includes interviews with Jeff Beck, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more. It’s available now in print and via TeamRock+.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium – a collaboration between Sean Lennon and Primus mainman Les Claypool – released their debut album The Monolith Of Phobos last month.

The six best covers of songs from the Beatles' Revolver album

The top 10 best Beatles songs written by George Harrison