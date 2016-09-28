Korn tease Corey Taylor collaboration

Korn have released a brief teaser clip from their track A Different World, which features guest vocals from Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

The single is to be launched tomorrow (September 29) and it appears on upcoming album The Serenity Of Suffering, due on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.

Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer revealed the collaboration to Metal Hammer in July, saying: “We have Corey singing on one track and it’s going to be a fan favourite, because he really lets loose.”

He added: “On a heaviness scale of one to 10, with 10 being the 1994 self-titled, this album is a definite nine.”

Korn are currently touring North America, then they’ll return to the UK with Limp Bizkit in December. The Serenity Of Suffering is available for pre-order now.



Korn: The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

insane

Rotting In Vain

Black Is The Soul

The Hating

A Different World - featuring Corey Taylor

Take Me

Everything Falls Apart

Die Yet Another Night

When You’re Not There

Next In Line

Please Come For Me

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

