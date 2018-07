Killer Be Killed have just unleashed the official video for new single Curb Crusher – filmed at this year’s Soundwave festival in Australia!

Taken from the band’s self-titled debut album, Curb Crusher was directed by Neal Walters and shot at last month’s Soundwave festival and Sidewave club shows with Lamb Of God.

Read our full review of Killer Be Killed’s first ever show and their Lamb Of Show Sidewave show.

Download Killer Be Killed’s debut album from iTunes.