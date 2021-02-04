Ian Anderson will release new lyric book in June

Ian Anderson will release a new lyric book in June. Silent Singing collects the complete lyrics from all of the Jethro Tull and Anderson's solo albums in one deluxe, landscape hardback book.

It also includes 30 photographs taken by Anderson to illustrate certain songs, specially written introductions specially written introductions to each album and scans of original, hand-written song lyrics.

Silent Singing will be published by Rocket 88 books, the publishing company behind recent books about Jethro Tull and Opeth, later this year. Anderson introduces the new book in a teaser video which you can watch below.

"Ian has combed through everything from This Was in 1968 to present day, taking in all of his solo albums and tracks released only on box sets and compilations, to collate more than 300 song lyrics," says the publishers. "After listening to original masters, checking notebooks and song sheets, Ian is confident that this book represents the complete, collected lyrics of his more than six decade-long career."

There will be two hardback editions of Silent Singing, one of which will be signed and come with an exclusive art print of an Ian Anderson original photograph.

Fans can sign up now for a chance to get a copy at a pre-order discount, a name printed in the book and all the news — including the first choice of a Classic or Signature editions.

