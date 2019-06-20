Watch Hollywood Vampires light up Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Hollywood Vampires were special guests on last night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson took to the chat show host’s outdoor stage and played two tracks from their new album Rise, which will be released tomorrow (June 21) through earMUSIC.

First up was the lead song on Rise, I Want My Now, which was followed by a cover of David Bowie classic Heroes, featuring Depp on lead vocals.

Watch the mini-set below.

Rise will be the follow-up to Hollywood Vampires' self-titled 2015 debut album, with guitarist Perry saying it was “one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of.”

Along Heroes and I Want My Now, Rise will feature 14 more tracks including covers of the Jim Carroll Band’s People Who Died, and Johnny Thunder’s You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.

Jeff Beck and John Waters also guest on the song Welcome To Bushwackers.

In the lead up to the album's release, Hollywood Vampires have shared three tracks: Who’s Laughing Now, The Boogieman Surprise and the studio version of Heroes.

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People Are Hard To Find

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. How The Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations