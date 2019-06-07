Watch Johnny Depp lead Hollywood Vampires through David Bowie’s Heroes

Hollywood Vampires have released a video showcasing their cover of David Bowie classic Heroes.

The song has been part of the band’s live set for some time, but this is the first time the studio version has been heard.

Part of the black and white promo was filmed at Berlin’s Hansa Studios where Bowie recorded the original and features Johnny Depp on lead vocals. The rest of the video features live footage and behind-the-scenes clips.

Heroes is the third track taken from Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry’s upcoming album Rise, which is set to arrive on June 21 through earMUSIC.

The band, which also features Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson, previously released the tracks Who’s Laughing Now and The Boogieman Surprise from the follow-up to their self-titled 2015 debut album.

Along with 13 tracks of original material and Heroes, Rise will also feature covers of the Jim Carroll Band’s People Who Died, and Johnny Thunder’s You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.

Jeff Beck and John Waters also guest on the song Welcome To Bushwackers.

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People Are Hard To Find

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. How The Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations