Watch Haken’s scintillating live performance of In Memoriam

Haken - L-1VE 1. affinity.exe/Initiate

2. In Memoriam

3. 1985

4. Red Giant

5. Aquamedley

6. As Death Embraces

7. Atlas Stone

8. Cockroach King

9. The Architect

10. The Endless Knot

11. Visions DVD Bonus Material 1. Falling Back to Earth

2. Earthrise

3. Pareidolia

4. Crystallised BUY NOW FROM AMAZON

Haken have released a live video for their track In Memoriam.

The song originally appeared on 2013's The Mountain, with the new video taken from their upcoming album L-1VE, which will arrive on June 22 via InsideOut Music.

The band say: “In Memoriam is one of those tracks that always works really well live for us. I think because there’s a lot of cool riffs and grooves which get people moving.

“Also it’s the coolest thing in the world to hear people singing along with the chorus – we really love that interaction and, of course, our fans all have wonderful singing voices!”

The performance was filmed at Amsterdam’s Melkweg during Haken’s 2017 10th anniversary tour.

L-1VE will be released as a 2CD/DVD package and on digital services. The DVD features four bonus tracks that were filmed at ProgPower in 2016 and includes Mike Portnoy’s cameo appearance on gong.

The disc will also contain all of the official videos from the Affinity album.

Haken recently revealed that work on their new studio album was at the writing stage, with the band hinting that their fifth record may take “a darker path.”