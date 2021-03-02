Watch Greta Van Fleet’s heavenly video for Heat Above

Greta Van Fleet have released a live video for Heat Above, the third single previewing their forthcoming second album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate.



“Heat Above is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated,” the Michigan quartet say. “This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead centre in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange, alive and free.”

Truthfully, we don’t really know what the lads mean with this hippy-dippy talk, but sure, ‘dead centre in the cult of Heaven’, why not, eh?

The Battle at Garden’s Gate was recorded in LA with Foo Fighters/Adele producer Greg Kurstin.

“There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,” says vocalist Josh Kiszka. “Certainly after this, we’ve grown in so many ways. This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.”

“I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place…our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society,” says brother Sam. “We’ve gained a larger understanding of why we’re all here.”