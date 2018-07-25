Watch Fozzy get the party started in Burn Me Out video

Fozzy have released a video for their new single Burn Me Out.

The song originally appeared on Chris Jericho, Rich Ward, Frank Fontsere, Billy Grey and Paul Di Leo’s latest studio album Judas, which arrived in October last year via Century Media.

Frontman Jericho previously spoke about ignoring the temptation to stick too rigidly to any genre with the new record, adding: “We will continue with this very open mentally and not worry if it’s too heavy, too fast, too poppy, too dancy or whatever.

“Just look at Queen. There’s a reggae song, a rockabilly song, a metal song, a disco song – and they’re all great because Queen are doing it.

“We kind of adopted that Queen vibe of, let’s keep an open mind and write 12 great songs and not worry about what category they fit in, because it’s all Fozzy and that’s all that matters.”

Fozzy are currently out on tour across Europe and will return to the US next month before further live shows in Australia and Canada later this year.