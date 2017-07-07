Foo Fighters: Boyz II Men singer will guest on new album

Dave Grohl has confirmed that Shawn Stockman from R&B vocal group Boyz II Men provides guest vocals on the title track of their new album.

Concrete And Gold will arrive on September 14 via Columbia Records, with Grohl previously reporting that it would feature one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

And when asked about the weirdest moment of making the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways, the vocalist and guitarist tells the BBC: “The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘Oh, dude, would you sing on our record?’

“And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record. It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It’s the last song on the record with the guy from Boyz II Men – his name is Shawn. He built a choir. It’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”

The Foos have teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin for the album, with Grohl previously saying: “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever.

“To make a gigantic rock record but with producer Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement. Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

Foo Fighters’ next scheduled live performance is in Portugal tonight (July 7). They’ll return to the UK for a show at London’s O2 in September to mark the venue’s 10th anniversary.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal

Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan

Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany

Sep 19: London The O2, UK

Watch Foo Fighters play new track Dirty Water