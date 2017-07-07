Foo Fighters: Boyz II Men singer will guest on new album

Dave Grohl has confirmed that Shawn Stockman from R&B vocal group Boyz II Men provides guest vocals on the title track of their new album.
Concrete And Gold will arrive on September 14 via Columbia Records, with Grohl previously reporting that it would feature one of the biggest pop stars in the world.
And when asked about the weirdest moment of making the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways, the vocalist and guitarist tells the BBC: “The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘Oh, dude, would you sing on our record?’
“And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record. It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It’s the last song on the record with the guy from Boyz II Men – his name is Shawn. He built a choir. It’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”
The Foos have teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin for the album, with Grohl previously saying: “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever.
“To make a gigantic rock record but with producer Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement. Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”
Foo Fighters’ next scheduled live performance is in Portugal tonight (July 7). They’ll return to the UK for a show at London’s O2 in September to mark the venue’s 10th anniversary.
- Can Stone Sour make metal great again? Find out in the new issue of Metal Hammer
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Chris Cornell, Gregg Allman and 1987 feature in the new Classic Rock, out now
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist
- T-Shirt
- Run
- Make It Right
- The Sky Is A Neighborhood
- La Dee Da
- Dirty Water
- Arrows
- Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
- Sunday Rain
- The Line
- Concrete And Gold
Foo Fighters 2017 tour dates
Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal
Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan
Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany
Sep 19: London The O2, UK