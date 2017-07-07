Trending

Foo Fighters: Boyz II Men singer will guest on new album

By News  

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl confirms that Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman provides guest vocals on Concrete And Gold title track

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl has confirmed that Shawn Stockman from R&B vocal group Boyz II Men provides guest vocals on the title track of their new album.

Concrete And Gold will arrive on September 14 via Columbia Records, with Grohl previously reporting that it would feature one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

And when asked about the weirdest moment of making the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways, the vocalist and guitarist tells the BBC: “The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘Oh, dude, would you sing on our record?’

“And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record. It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It’s the last song on the record with the guy from Boyz II Men – his name is Shawn. He built a choir. It’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”

The Foos have teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin for the album, with Grohl previously saying: “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever.

“To make a gigantic rock record but with producer Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement. Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

Foo Fighters’ next scheduled live performance is in Portugal tonight (July 7). They’ll return to the UK for a show at London’s O2 in September to mark the venue’s 10th anniversary.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

  1. T-Shirt
  2. Run
  3. Make It Right
  4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
  5. La Dee Da
  6. Dirty Water
  7. Arrows
  8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
  9. Sunday Rain
  10. The Line
  11. Concrete And Gold

Foo Fighters 2017 tour dates

Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal
Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan
Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany
Sep 19: London The O2, UK

Watch Foo Fighters play new track Dirty Water