Watch Foo Fighters’ emotional mini-documentary The Day The Music Came Back

“For the last year I’ve had this recurring dream that I would walk onstage and we would look at each other for the first time, and it would take a couple of minutes, and we’d just look at each other, like, ‘Thank God we got here tonight’.”

So says Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in the opening minute of The Day The Music Came Back, a short documentary film detailing the LA sextet’s June 20, 2021 show at New York’s storied Madison Square Garden.



A synopsis for the nine-minute feature reads: “On June 20, 2021, after 466 days without live music, Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden to a sold-out crowd, marking the first full capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the pandemic. The Day The Music Came Back highlights the cathartic and highly anticipated experience that our city, whose heart beats to the sound of live music, had long been waiting for.”

The film features interviews with some of the unsung heroes who helped make the show happen, from bar staff to merch stall vendors. The band dedicated the gig to the memory of their long-time stage manager, Andy Pollard, who passed away two days before the show.

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the gig below:

As with the band’s pre-MSG warm-up gig in California, the New York show attracted some unwelcome attention from anti-vaxxers due to the fact that everyone in attendance was required to prove that they had received the coronavirus vaccine. Undeterred, the band will play a similar show at the Forum in Inglewood, California U on July 17.



Dave Grohl is publishing a memoir in October to share his stories of a ‘life lived loud’. The Storyteller, Grohl’s first book, will be published by Simon & Schuster in the UK on October 5. The previous month, on September 2, Harper Collins will publish a fully-updated tenth anniversary edition of the best-selling Grohl biography This Is A Call: The Life and Times of Dave Grohl, written by Classic Rock contributor Paul Brannigan.