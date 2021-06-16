Foo Fighters accused of "bringing segregation back" as anti-vax protestors picket show

Foo Fighters took to the stage last night (June 15) for the very first time since the live industry was turned on its head back in 2020.

And though the world seems to be largely heading back to a state of normality, Foo Fighters' live return didn't go quite as planned, after protestors gathered outside the venue to picket the event. The protest followed the band’s previous declaration that only vaccinated fans would be allowed entry, with various picketers carrying signs accusing the band of “bringing segregation back”.

One individual at the protest also spoke to a local CBS affiliate and said: “What they’re doing is saying only vax people, separating humans is OK. Those of us who have healthy immune systems should be able to enjoy these freedoms just like everybody else”.

Anti-vaccine protestors gathered outside the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, where the intimate 600-capacity Foos concert was taking place, including actor Rick Schroder. Previously this week, Schroder took to Facebook to show his disdain for Foo Fighters' decision, and accused frontman Dave Grohl for acts of “discrimination”. The actor wrote: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs to be slapped for supporting Discrimination.

“Ignorance comes in all shapes and sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”

Fans at the show were quick to share their thoughts on the protest outside, posting them onto social media. One wrote “some real low-quality humans at the @foofighters show in agoura hills CA tonight,” while another said, “This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a ‘Vaccine Segregationist.'”

During the show, the Foo Fighters performed a number of classic hits such as Times Like These, The Pretender, Learn To Fly, My Hero, Walk, Breakout, Best Of You and Everlong, as well as several songs off their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.

Last night’s intimate show stood as a warm up gig before the band head to New York to play at Madison Square Garden for the venue’s reopening. Following suit, the concert will also only be allowing vaccinated fans entry.

Speaking of the Madison Square Garden show, Grohl said: “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

Executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, James Dolan, added:

“The Garden is ready to rock. We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden.”