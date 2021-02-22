Watch Evanescence perform Wasted On You on US TV

The members of Evanescence checked in from California, Florida, Georgia, Germany and Amy Lee’s fluffy toy-strewn living room to perform a socially-distanced version of Wasted On You for US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment.

Released back in April 2020, Wasted On You was the first single released from the band’s The Bitter Truth album, which is set for release on March 26.

At the time, vocalist Amy Lee admitted, “Wasted On You wasn’t the song we were planning to release first, but when the whole world went into indefinite lockdown and everything changed, so did the feeling and meaning of what we wanted to say right now. I didn’t write these lyrics about what we’re all now going through, but somehow that’s exactly what they are.”

Since then, the band have released three more songs from the album, The Game Is Over, Yeah Right and Use My Voice. The Bitter Truth is the first album of all-new Evanescence material since 2011’s self-titled album. And Amy Lee promises that it will be worth the wait for fans of her band.

“It’s a rock record,” she says. “We wanted to showcase the strength, fun and power of the band. There’s no holding back. It’s heavy sonically, and it feels good to go heavy. Really good.”